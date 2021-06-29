Local painter named featured artist at Pittsford Fine Art

COURTESY OF PITTSFORD FINE ART

When Chris Manaseri retired from a 44-year career in public education to work as a painter, he had a head start in the form of an appreciation of the work of master artist Andrew Wyeth and a dedication to developing more as an artist, which he pursued through classes in Rochester and Hawaii. What he lacked was a ready outlet to show and sell his art.

Manaseri and his wife, Holly, started Lakeshore Fine Art LLC, named for their home on Lake Ontario at Point Breeze, west of Rochester. That became the parent organization to a collaboration with other area artists Manaseri admired, who accepted his invitation to co-found Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St.

Manaseri is the gallery’s featured member artist throughout the month of July. His work, primarily in watercolor for studio work and oil for plein air work, focuses on rural and lakeshore scenes in natural and manmade environments. Like Wyeth, Manaseri often chooses rustic, overlooked subjects such as weathered open windows, windblown grasses and rusted milk cans.

“Holly and I are avid Wyeth fans,” Manaseri said. “We traveled to Maine and Pennsylvania frequently to learn more about his life and work, and to paint scenes that he painted. We even met Andrew Wyeth and his famous model Helga on one of our trips.”

Manaseri belongs to the Rochester Art Club, Brockport Artists’ Guild, Niagara Frontier Watercolor Society and Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters. He serves on the board of directors for GO ART!, the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council. Visit lakeshorefineartllc.com to learn more about his work.

Pittsford Fine Art is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays. Parking is available in front of the gallery or at the nearby public parking lot. Visit pittsfordfineart.com or facebook.com/PittsfordFineArt for information.