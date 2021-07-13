‘Immersed in Nature’ on display at Image City Gallery

COURTESY OF IMAGE CITY PHOTOGRAPHY GALLERY

Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, is highlighting works by partner Luann Pero with “Immersed in Nature” through Aug. 8.

Pero’s images of nature are ethereal, abstract and impressionistic. She uses multiple techniques with her camera and digital darkroom effects, resulting in painterly or watercolor-like images with muted colors and softened lines. A mood is created with the final photograph — the wind on a breezy day, the heat of a day, the scent of a flower or the smell of a damp, rainy day while on a walk in the woods.

Joyce Pearson is on display in the Neuberger Gallery with "These Hands ... Portraits of Families in Hospice." Peter Blackwood is exhibiting in the first of three shows as visiting artist.

The gallery’s guest photographers are John Ejaife, Dede Hartung, Sheila Nelson, Julie Oldfield and Jim O'Neill. Also exhibiting are artists-in-residence Jim Patton and Tom Kredo, as well as galley partners Dick Bennett, Steve Levinson, Gil Maker, Don Menges, Betsy Phillips, John Solberg and Sheridan Vincent.

Admission is free; the gallery is handicapped-accessible. Image City is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.