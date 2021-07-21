Featured artist motivated by healing power of art

COURTESY OF PITTSFORD FINE ART

After she and her family survived a deadly car crash 10 years ago, it took Rebecca Maynard two years to start to find her preferred form of solace.

Maynard, a mental health clinician, was surprised that her healing discovery came in an art studio. She has been on a journey to perfect her skills as a painter while absorbing what she calls “the healing power of art and creating” ever since.

That journey continues in August with Maynard’s featured spot as Pittsford Fine Art’s artist of the month. The artist-run gallery, of which Maynard was a co-founder, will feature her latest work in multiple media, from watercolor and acrylic to oil and inks.

The show coincides with another step in Maynard’s journey as she seeks more ways to combine her career in the mental health system with the healing powers of art. She is leaving her job with the Monroe County Office of Mental Health to join the Healing Connection in Rochester, which works with people in their recovery from eating disorders by helping them and their families restore connections with the world around them.

“I am fascinated by how something so tragic led me to beauty, healing and a community of wonderful people,” Maynard said of her discoveries since the 2011 accident. “I feel so fortunate to see beauty in so many places and to be able now to capture those bits of beauty and share them with others.”

The Brockport resident’s art education started with YouTube videos, library books and magazines. It progressed to classes at the Memorial Art Gallery and workshops with experienced artists including Paul George, Kathlee Giles, Linda Kemp, Judy Soprano and Mary Whyte. She currently has work at the Missick Cellars Art Gallery on Seneca Lake.

Maynard’s work was included in regional and national shows, including the National Flora and Fauna show at The View in Old Forge and Rochester Art Club shows. At Niagara Frontier Watercolor Society shows, she won the Board of Directors Award in spring 2019 and Judge’s Choice Award in fall 2020.

Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St., is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays. Parking is available in front of the gallery or at the nearby public parking lot. Visit pittsfordfineart.com or facebook.com/PittsfordFineArt for information.