‘Saints Preserve Us’ to highlight contemporary retablos, altars

COURTESY OF THE YARDS COLLECTIVE

“Saints Preserve Us!,” an art show of contemporary ex-votos, retablos, shrines and altars, will open on Aug. 13 at The Yards, 50-52 Public Market Way, Rochester, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The exhibit can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 22, and by appointment. Email saintspreserveusartshow@gmail.com for information.

Nineteen artists are represented in this wide-ranging show, which includes painting, drawing, collage, photography, assemblage, installation and sculpture.

“Retablos, altars and shrines are fascinating in what they represent as vehicles for messages both private and public: wishes, thanks and appeals to the universe,” artist Martha Schermerhorn said. “The very act of creating a piece of this kind is an offering in itself. Viewers will be surprised at the breadth and depth of the art presented, from personal and very dear to more challenging pieces.”

Works on display include Jim Hermann’s “The Courage of Mary,” which celebrates the strength and humanity of the Mother of Jesus, and “Magical Family Spirit House” by Jan Cermak, which is an altar and energetic vessel, connecting the artist with her ancestors, nature spirits and kindred spirits.

Dina Noto’s installation, “Our Blessed Lady Tina Turner,” includes a painted triptych and a space for meditation inspired by the life and transformations of the iconic performer. In “Ace of Swords “and “Queen of Wands,” Candice Grimes uses symbolism and imagery from the Tarot as a framework for her light painted digital photography composites.

Other artists include Susan Andersen, Hilary Argentieri, Erica Bryant, Susan Doran, Christine Green, Jappie King Black, Laurie MacFarlane, Zaymi Morales, Martha O’Connor, Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane, Jina Park, Kat Patterson, Char Smith and Danielle Smith.