‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist coming to Brighton

COURTESY OF JCC HART THEATER

“America’s Got Talent” finalist and Rochester native Daniel Emmet will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 and 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at the JCC Hart Theater, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Brighton.

Leading the live band for Emmet’s performances is musical director Jerry Williams, who also serves as the musical director for Donny and Marie Osmond’s Las Vegas show.

Emmet is best known for taking the “impossible challenge” presented by judge Simon Cowell during season 13 of “AGT” in which he had to learn a new song in Italian, come back one hour later and perform it on national TV. That achievement led him to the finale, performing a duet alongside Plàcido Domingo. He has gone on to become a Las Vegas headliner and frequently tours with Marie Osmond.

Emmet maintains a strong connection to the Rochester area. He held a performance for Golisano Children's Hospital in 2019 and performed at the Rochester JCC the year prior. He attended Pittsford’s Allen Creek Elementary School, and performed in the Calkins Road Middle School production of “The Sound of Music” and “Brigadoon” at Pittsford Sutherland High School. He studied viola at the Eastman School of Music before moving to LA at the age of 16.

“I cannot think of a more fitting way to welcome audiences back to the theater than starting our first indoor show with a homecoming by one of our most well-known native sons, Daniel Emmet,” said Ralph Meranto, JCC artistic director. “He's a world-class talent who has never forgotten where he came from.”

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event is required upon entry. VIP tickets are priced at $75 and $60, and include a post-show meet-and-greet and signed EP. Standard tickets cost $50. Call 585-461-2000 or visit jccrochester.org for information.