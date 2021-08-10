‘Photographers’ Journey’ on display at Image City Gallery

COURTESY OF IMAGE CITY PHOTOGRAPHY GALLERY

The next show for 2021 at Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, is “Photographers’ Journey,” a juried exhibition of work by 43 photographers in eight categories.

The judges for the exhibit are Nick Brandreth and Dan Larkin. The artists are Kimberly Benedetto, Darlene Benzon, Amy J. Carpenter, Bob Clemens, Marie Costanza, Megan Crandlemire, Robert Crumrine, Chris Cummings, Steven Dent, Elena Dilai, James Dolan, Larry Dunn, Zachary Dunton, John Ejaife, Chip Evra, Cathy M. Fraser, Timothy J. Fuss, Bonnie Gamache, George R. Gibbs, Celeste Hadel, Maggie Hamell, DeDe Hartung, Nancy Anne Holowka, Jane Hopkins, Gerry Iuppa, Walter Jakubowski, Boris Keller, Laura Knecht, Jay Kuntz, Patti Larson, Scott Matyjaszek, George Mayers, Regina O. Muscarella, Nikhil Nagane, Sheila Nelson, Mike Nyerges, Kyle Preston, Ed Rawady, Roslyn Rose, Anthony Ryan, Ted Tatarzyn, George Wallace and Alicia Wittink.

Also exhibiting are Michelle Turner in the Neuberger Gallery, visiting artist Peter Blackwood, guest photographer Stephanie Holler Morrow, artist-in-residence Tom Kredo and gallery partners Dick Bennett, Steven Levinson, Gil Maker, Don Menges, Luann Pero, Betsy Phillips, John Solberg and Sheridan Vincent.

“Photographers’ Journey” is on display from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays through Sept. 5. Admission is free and the facility is handicapped-accessible. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.