MAG’s $5 Friday to celebrate local artists

COURTESY OF MEMORIAL ART GALLERY

The Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester, invites the community to celebrate two local artists and participate in events centered around mural creation as part of its $5 Friday programming on Aug. 20.

Seneca artist and Ganondagan State Historic Site manager G. Peter Jemison will paint a mural based on the Iroquois Creation Story with visitors from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Haudenosaunee storyteller Perry Ground (Onondaga) will perform at 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Rochester artist SALUTE (Bradd Young) will take visitors through his contemporary mural art on view in the Hurlbut Gallery through August 2022, discuss his artistic process and answer questions from attendees from 6 to 7 p.m.

Visit mag.rochester.edu/events/5-dollar-friday for tickets.