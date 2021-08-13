Arena Art Group celebrating ‘70 Years of Contemporary Art’

COURTESY OF ARENA ART GROUP

The Arena Art Group will celebrate “70 Years of Contemporary Art” by highlighting recent images by over 40 local artists from Sept. 3 to 19.

The Arena Art Group was founded in the 1950s by artists who met at the old Arena Theatre on Holtzer Street. Currently, artists are working in painting, photography, sculpture, collage and mixed media. New members are voted in by a majority.

The opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 3. Visit arenaartgroup.org for information.