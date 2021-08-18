Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester announces new project

COURTESY OF GRUPO CULTURAL LATINOS EN ROCHESTER

Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester Inc. and Alma de Mexico LLC recently received a grant from the Genesee Valley Council of the Arts for its Time to Dance project.

The project will include performances from the best dance companies in upstate New York. Dancers of all ages with intermediate dance experience to professional level, all styles and rhythms are invited to join this event.

Time to Dance will conclude with a stage performance on Oct. 2 with more than 200 dancers on the scene. Some elements that will be featured are folkloric dance, ballroom, salsa, ballet, contemporary and aerial.

Visit gcler.org or facebook.com/timetodance.ny for information.