Alumni artists to show work at SUNY Brockport

COURTESY OF COLLEGE AT BROCKPORT

The Department of Art Alumni Exhibition will open with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 9 in the College at Brockport’s Tower Fine Arts Center Gallery, 180 Holley St.

Many department alumni are prolific in maintaining an active pursuit of the visual arts in their lives. The artists whose works will be the focus of the show are Heather Brand, Patricia Curry, Eun Young Lee and Katie Mertz.

About her art, Curry says that her “visual interests reflect my life experiences with nursing, cancer, my family, being a woman and a Native American. My conceptual development explores mortality, aging, parenting, comfort, dreams, metaphysical and spiritual concepts. I'm interested in the human connection.”

Mertz’s take on her work is a little less cerebral. She enjoys “making fun, whimsical and energetic abstracts that explore color and mark combinations. Collectors have said my work is a feast for the eyes.”

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. The exhibition can be viewed through Oct. 10. Call 585-395-2805 for information.