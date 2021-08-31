Pittsford artist wins 1000 Islands Plein Air Competition

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Barbara Jablonski, of Pittsford, won first place in the fourth annual Clayton-1000 Islands Plein Air Painting Competition, sponsored by the River Muse Art Gallery.

Twenty-five artists from New York and New Jersey participated in the four-day competition. All paintings were completed “en plein air,” meaning painted in “open air,” on-site of the painting subject within the area of the Thousand Islands.

Jablonski painted subjects and sites along the St. Lawrence River. Her winning oil painting, “Boat at the Clayton Yacht Club,” was painted just before sunset at the private yacht club.

“The sky was cloud-covered, producing very subtle, yet beautiful colors,” she said. “The weather was extremely hot and humid, but the light was magical.”

Jablonski is often seen at the Port of Pittsford painting the architecture and canal. She also loves to paint boats and vistas of the lakes and rivers. Her paintings of regional subjects can be viewed at the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester, Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery in Canandaigua and Clothesline Booth No. 4. The paintings she produced during the 1000 Island Competition are displayed at the River Muse Gallery in Clayton.

Visit barbarajablonski.com to view her work.