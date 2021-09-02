‘Deep in Nature’ on display at Pittsford Fine Art

COURTESY OF PITTSFORD FINE ART

In the two months leading up to Nancy Lane’s featured spot as Pittsford Fine Art’s artist of the month, the Webster native celebrated 17 years of living in a log home in the woods of the Bristol Hills while making two trips to the Adirondack Mountains to paint scenes of the natural beauty that inspires her art.

“Being in nature never fails to replenish my mood and energy,” said Lane, whose latest oil paintings and watercolors will be featured in the gallery that she helped found last year. “Spending time deep in nature, whether it’s painting, hiking, camping or birdwatching, I’ve learned to slow down, to listen and engage my curiosity about what I see and hear.”

Lane, who is vice president of the Rochester Art Club and a signature member of that organization and the Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters, will show work focused on fields, clouds and birds. Six of these paintings are from her work placing figures in landscapes, a focus of her recently concluded solo show at the Little Theatre Café. The work will be featured Sept. 2-28. Lane will be on hand for the Sept. 3 “First Friday” event in the gallery from 5 to 8 p.m.

Lane, a graduate of Webster-Schroeder High School who went on to earn her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Maryland Institute, College of Art, spent 30 years as an illustrator, with more than 24 picture books to her credit. She currently is illustrating a children’s book on bird migration, but her work for more than a decade has gravitated to fine art.

Starting in 2007, she took workshops from such internationally known artists as Steven Assael, Michelle Dunaway, Jeff Hein, David Kassan, Rob Liberace, Susan Lyon and Mary Whyte. She won numerous awards for her art, including 2019’s Best of Show at the Rochester Art Club Signature Member Exhibition, and a finalist in 2019 and 2020 in the Portrait Society of America Members Competition.

Pittsford Fine Art, a gallery owned and run by Lane and 12 other painters from Greater Rochester, is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Parking is available in front of the gallery at 4 N. Main St. or at the nearby public parking lot.

Visit pittsfordfineart.com or facebook.com/PittsfordFineArt for information.

The most recent work by Lane and the gallery’s other artists is on display at the gallery and online. Lane’s own website is at nancylanestudio.com.