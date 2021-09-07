Autumn Art Show returning to Legacy at Willow Pond

COURTESY OF PENFIELD ART ASSOCIATION

The Penfield Art Association’s 14th annual Autumn Art Show and Sale will open with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 at Legacy at Willow Pond, 40 Willow Pond Way, Penfield.

This exhibit of 80 paintings by 28 area artists will be on display from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Oct. 29, and end with a closing reception and awards presentation from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 30.

Artwork can be viewed throughout the independent senior living community, as well as online at penfieldartassociation.com. The show will salute the town with an award category for works depicting local scenes and landmarks.

The autumn show is one of three annual exhibits presented by the Penfield Art Association. Formed in 1963, the organization now has more than 70 members from throughout the Rochester area. It is open to artists of all skill levels and people interested in the two-dimensional visual arts.