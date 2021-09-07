‘Rochester Enlightened’ on display at Image City Gallery

COURTESY OF IMAGE CITY PHOTOGRAPHY GALLERY

The next show at Image City Photography Gallery, “Rochester Enlightened,” will highlight scenes of the city and parks by gallery partner Sheridan Vincent until Oct. 3.

Works by Tom Kredo are on display in the Neuberger Gallery. Also featured are visiting artists Peter Blackwood and Dave Braitsch; guest photographers Dick Beery, Bev Cronkite and Chip Evra; artist-in-residence Jim Patton; and gallery partners Dick Bennett, Steve Levinson, Gil Maker, Don Menges, Luann Pero, Betsy Phillips and John Solberg.

The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at 722 University Ave. Admission is free and the facility is handicapped-accessible. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.