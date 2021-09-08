Local teacher shares art at Mendon Public Library

COURTESY OF MENDON PUBLIC LIBRARY

Lima Christian art teacher Michelle Garlock is the featured artist this month at Mendon Public Library, 22 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls.

Patrons can enjoy her wide variety of wildlife art offerings. Falcons, buffalo, horses and whales are just some of the animals featured in this exhibit, titled “Creatures Great and Small.”

“I’m inspired by the opportunity to look at the beauty of creation and by the privilege to create a reflection of it,” Garlock said. “It is amazing what can be accomplished when given a blank piece of paper and a pencil. It is almost a magical experience seeing lines, jots and squiggles become a buffalo, a bird or a horse, and I want others to have this experience, too. I am passionate about teaching others that they, too, can draw. I firmly believe that if you have a passion to learn how to draw, then you can draw. You just need a good teacher to show you the techniques.”

Garlock creates in various mediums, from charcoal to pen and ink to oils. She has gem and wire necklaces for sale at $15 each as a benefit for the Friends of the Mendon Public Library.

Anyone interested in taking a private art lesson or purchasing a piece of art can call 585-489-7817 or email mgarlock@limachristian.org for information.