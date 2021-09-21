Watercolor artist Kathleen Giles joins Pittsford Fine Art

COURTESY OF PITTSFORD FINE ART

Watercolor artist Kathleen Giles is in high demand around the country, leading workshops and giving demonstrations of the skills she has honed over the past 29 years. Now, the Gasport resident is joining the artists-run Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St.

Giles’ realistic and sensitive portrayals of everyday life have won her multiple national awards, including two first-place purchase awards from the National Watercolor Society, this year’s grand prize in International Artist Magazine and first place in the Watercolor USA show. Giles’ work has been featured in numerous national competitions and publications. and she is a signature member in six watercolor and women-artists organizations.

The motivating force behind Giles’ work are scenes of everyday life painted with realism.

“I am always trying to capture the spirit of people and moments in life,” she said. “Realism helps the viewer connect with my subjects. I also want my work to be beautiful and uplifting, to offset the negativity in our lives.”

Giles’ current series is titled “Life Is.” The first painting from the series, “Life is Fragile,” was a finalist in the International Realism Arc Salon. She joins the gallery as one of 13 principal artists, replacing founding member Roland “Chip” Stevens III, another watercolor artist.

The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays. Parking is available in front of the gallery or at the nearby public parking lot. Visit pittsfordfineart.com or facebook.com/PittsfordFineArt for information.