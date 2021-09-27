Pittsford Fine Art names featured artist for October

COURTESY OF PITTSFORD FINE ART

Pittsford painter Kathleen Bolin is the featured artist for October 2021 at Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St.

Bolin joined the artist-run gallery in January. Her work can best be described as impressionistic, meaning expressive, quick brushstrokes made to capture a moment in time.

She creates portraits and landscapes with subtlety and honesty by painting from life. She does this to involve all her senses when approaching the subject to bring a rich interpretation of an intense immediate impression. There is a loose character to her brushwork that gives it an expressive quality, which in turn helps define a mood.

Bolin was born in Lockport, attended Nazareth College and graduated with an art education degree in the ‘70s. A chance encounter in the ‘90s with a painting class taught by the late John Peisley brought her back to painting after a hiatus raising her three sons. Since then, it has become her enduring passion.

She feels the painter Jackson Pollock put it well: “Painting is self-discovery. Every good artist paints what he is.”

Bolin is a member of the Salmagundi Club of NYC. Locally, she’s affiliated with the Greater Rochester Plein Air Painters and is a signature member of the Rochester Art Club. She’s won multiple Best of Show awards, participated in the Finger Lakes 65th Exhibition at the Memorial Art Gallery and showcased her work in solo and group shows over her career.

Pittsford Fine Art, a gallery owned and run by 13 painters from Gasport to Ithaca, is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays. Parking is available in front of the gallery or at the nearby public parking lot.

Visit pittsfordfineart.com or facebook.com/PittsfordFineArt for information.