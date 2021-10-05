Image City Gallery presenting ‘Of Land and Sky’

COURTESY OF IMAGE CITY PHOTOGRAPHY GALLERY

Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, is highlighting work by gallery partner John Solberg in “Of Land and Sky.”

Solberg invites the audience to visit “Groveland Hill, a place of land and sky, a place of farms and fields, barns new and old and country roads lined with telephone poles. Big old trees, standing alone with fields all around, remain the constant presence on the land of constant change. It’s a place where planting, growing and harvesting are the hands of time. There’s a great quiet and serenity in this place, and the skies seem wider and the views longer.”

Also on display are works by Laurence Fischer and Fabrice Jonckheere in the Neuberger Gallery; visiting artist Dave Braitsch; guest photographers Jim Dusen, Maggie Hamell, Jane Hopkins and Joe Occhipinti; artists-in-residence Tom Kredo, Gary Thompson and Phyllis Thompson; Camera Rochester photographers R. Gary Butler, Bonnie Gamache, Jeno Horvath and Stephen Kalbach; and galley partners Dick Bennett, Steve Levinson, Gil Maker, Don Menges, Luann Pero, Betsy Phillips and Sheridan Vincent.

“Of Land and Sky” can be viewed from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 31. An opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Admission is free and the gallery is handicapped-accessible.

Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.