Stained glass artist to speak at Elmgrove UMC

COURTESY OF ELMGROVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Valerie O’Hara from Pike Stained Glass Studios will speak during the 10 a.m. service on Oct. 31 at Elmgrove United Methodist Church, 1500 Spencerport Road, Rochester.

O’Hara designed the stained glass window in Elmgove’s sanctuary. She will share how she creates a window, as well as the significance of the symbolism she used to represent the biblical quote and hymn on which the church’s window is based.

Her talk will be in conjunction with the church’s celebration of its heritage. Light refreshments will be available after the service.