Medal of Honor recipient to hold book-signing

Alpha & Omega Parable Christian Store, 1540 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, will host Medal of Honor recipient Gary Beikirch for a book-signing of his biography, “Blaze of Light” by Marcus Brotherton, at 2 p.m. Nov. 21.

“Blaze of Light” chronicles the experience of Army Green Beret medic Beikirch in Vietnam at the start of the siege of Dak Seang.

Beikirch received the Medal of Honor, but he returned home wounded in body, mind and soul. He retreated to a cave in the mountains of New England to find himself again, where a redemptive encounter with God allowed him to find peace.

Visit rochester.parable.com for information.