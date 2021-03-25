Penfield Library selling surplus book donations
Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post
The Friends of the Penfield Public Library, 1985 Baird Road, has organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the front photocopier.
The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Donations may be placed in the wooden container at the display.
Patrons are welcome to stop by and browse the large selections of books representing a variety of categories, including fiction and nonfiction.