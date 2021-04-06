2021 Teen Book Festival going virtual

COURTESY OF GREATER ROCHESTER TEEN BOOK FESTIVAL

Registration is open for the 2021 Greater Rochester Teen Book Festival, which will be presented virtually from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15.

TBF was established in 2006 by Stephanie Squicciarini and a team of public and school librarians. It has grown into a community-sponsored event dedicated to the celebration of teen readers and writers, providing opportunities to interact with award-winning authors.

The festival was anticipated to return last year, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Now in its 14th year, TBF will transition to a virtual format, offering presentations and panel discussions with popular young adult authors throughout the day. Attendees will have the chance to meet their favorite authors and connect with fellow teen readers and writers.

TBF 2021 will feature a lineup of 35 authors and narrators, including Florence Gonsalves, Paul Griffin, Ellen Hopkins, A.S. King, Karen M. McManus, Kate Milford and G. Neri. The day’s events will include breakout sessions, workshops and virtual publisher booths designed to promote engagement with authors, readers and writers.

“We hope to bring the face-to-face format of the festival back in the future, but we are excited to be able to provide TBF 2021 safely during the pandemic,” said Kenya Malcolm, board president. “All attendees need is a link to enjoy the festival safely from their own home or school. The authors are looking forward to interacting and connecting with their fans and teen readers and writers in whatever way we can provide.”

A selection of signed books from festival authors will be available for purchase online through Hipocampo Books (hipocampochildrensbooks.com). Other official merchandise will be available for purchase through the TBF website and festival platform.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Visit teenbookfest.org for information.