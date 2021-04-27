WPL Friends to hold pop-up book sale

COURTESY OF FRIENDS OF THE WEBSTER PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Friends of the Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, will set up an outdoor pop-up book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting May 13.

Hardcover books will be available for $1 and paperback books are two for $1, cash or check only. COVID protocols will be followed, including masks and social distancing. All proceeds will go toward library programs and initiatives.

The sale will continue on Thursdays and Saturdays, May 22-27 and June 5-24. Decisions to cancel the book sale due to weather will be made that day, and posted on the WPL Facebook page and website. Call 585-872-7075 for information.