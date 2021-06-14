Mendon Library extends weekday hours

COURTESY OF MENDON PUBLIC LIBRARY

Mendon Public Library, 22 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls, is swapping its Saturday hours to expand open hours during the week.

The new hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. The library will be closed on Saturdays until after Labor Day.

Vaccinated patrons do not need to wear masks. The library will follow state guidelines of the honor system regarding face mask compliance. Visitors are encouraged to keep a mask with them in case of close contact with others. The plexiglass barriers will remain up, and eating and drinking within the library is prohibited. Curbside service is available.

The collection of hold fees remains suspended; a donation jar is set up for anyone wanting to help defer any resulting budget deficits.

Call 585-624-6067 or email mendonlibrarycirculation@libraryweb.org for information.