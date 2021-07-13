RRH expands early childhood reading program

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER REGIONAL HEALTH

Rochester Regional Health is expanding its Reach Out and Read program to include Wilson Pediatrics.

“It’s wonderful to see this program grow to another one of our Rochester Regional Health practices,” said Larry Denk, a pediatrician for RRH. “I have watched Reach Out and Read nurture so many of my youngest patients. When parents read aloud to children, they help accelerate the child’s brain development while building confidence, resilience, early literacy and healthy bonds that can be felt over a lifetime.”

Through a grant, Fidelis Care is helping RRH establish this newest location. Wilson Pediatrics is the fourth RRH practice to offer Reach Out and Read, joining Genesee Pediatrics, Unity Pediatrics and Rochester General Pediatric Associates.

“Our ability to think, understand and solve problems is directly related to cognitive skills and development, which can be greatly improved by reading with children at a young age,” said Vincent Marchello, chief medical officer. “Fidelis Care is excited for the opportunity to work with Rochester Regional Health to expand the Reach Out and Read Program by making culturally appropriate books accessible to families in our local community.”

Reach Out and Read incorporates books into well-child exams for children from 6 months of age until they are 5 years old. The program increases the frequency and quality of reading in the home, readiness for kindergarten and positive child-parent interactions that help combat the negative effects of adverse childhood experiences. Books are available in multiple languages and represent a broad range of cultures.