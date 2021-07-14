Mendon historian chronicles town’s agricultural past

COURTESY OF MENDON PUBLIC LIBRARY

As part of Mendon Public Library’s summer reading program, town Historian Diane Ham worked to create a book highlighting the town’s agricultural past.

This book will be available at the library, 22 N. Main St., along with many of Ham’s previous publications. Snippets from her most current work will be highlighted in a volunteer-produced video depicting photos and various historical facts related to Mendon’s farming roots starting Aug. 9 at mendonlibrary.org.

Other programs that week include a presentation at Lazy Acres Alpaca Farm, a family farm visit to 20 Deep Winery and “The World Under Our Feet,” a virtual program for kids.