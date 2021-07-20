Community read to focus on Harlem Renaissance

COURTESY OF WRITERS & BOOKS

Writers & Books and the Delta Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. are partnering to showcase the literature and art of the Harlem Renaissance.

Activities will launch at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 with “Jump at the Sun,” a virtual discussion of Zora Neale Hurston’s “Dust Tracks on a Road,” led by storyteller Almeta Whitis. Visit wab.org to register for the free event.

The Harlem Renaissance, lasting roughly from the 1910s through the mid-1930s, is considered a golden age in African American culture, manifesting in literature, music, stage performance, and the visual arts. Families flocked to Harlem, a Black cultural mecca where creativity flourished and civil rights activism burgeoned, with figures such as scholar W.E.B. Du Bois and poet Langston Hughes at the fore.