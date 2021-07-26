‘Braiding Sweetgrass’ the next Rochester Reads selection

COURTESY OF WRITERS & BOOKS

Robin Wall Kimmerer’s “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” is the featured title for Rochester Reads’ 20th season, Writers & Books announced.

Kimmerer, a botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, is trained to ask questions of nature with the tools of science. She draws on her life as an indigenous scientist, mother and woman to show how other living beings — asters and goldenrod, strawberries and squash, salamanders, algae and sweetgrass — offer gifts and lessons.

Through reflections ranging from the creation of Turtle Island to the forces that threaten its flourishing today, Kimmerer circles toward a central argument that the awakening of a wider ecological consciousness requires the acknowledgement and celebration of a reciprocal relationship with the rest of the living world.

Rochester Reads will kick off with “An Evening with Santee Frazier” at the Rochester Academy of Medicine on Oct. 7. Frazier will read new and selected poems, give a talk on literature and culture, and engage in conversation with essayist Angelique Stevens.

Kimmerer will attend a reading and book signing on Oct. 20 at the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County, followed by a keynote and book signing at the College at Brockport.

Copies of “Braiding Sweetgrass” are available for purchase through Ampersand Books and at author events. Visit wab.org for information.