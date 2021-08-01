Recipes sought for Greece’s Bicentennial Cookbook

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Greece will publish a cookbook of community recipes in celebration of its 200th anniversary and is accepting submissions through Oct. 15.

When submitting recipes, make sure to include the ingredients and directions, a photo and the category (appetizer, entrée, dessert, etc.) There will be a section dedicated to local establishments throughout the town, including first responders, school district favorites and restaurants.

Submitters must own the rights to any included photographs, and recipes need to be their own or a modification of a previously published recipe. Visit greeceny.gov/cookbook for information.