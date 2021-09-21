Friends of the Fairport Library recognized for contributions

COURTESY OF FAIRPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Friends of Libraries Section of the New York Library Association recognized the Friends of the Fairport Public Library with the 2021 Daniel W. Casey Library Advocacy Award.

Given annually since 1993, the Casey Award honors a volunteer member or a group from the library community whose efforts contributed to the growth of libraries or Friends of the Library organizations.

FLS described the Friends of the Fairport Public Library as an exceptionally active group of dedicated volunteers that was incorporated in 1978. Since that time, members continue to support a wide variety of programs and services for all ages at the library, including summer reading, events for children and teens, and book discussions for adults.

“Library Friends, and our Friends in particular, are a godsend,” said Carl Gouveia, library director. “Without our Friends' dedication and hard work, there is so much that we couldn't offer the community.”

Volunteers also help seniors who are unable get to the library with the Friends, Readers, Outreach, Service Team program, which provides free home delivery of library materials. The organization also operates The Corner Bookstore at Fairport Village Landing and the Book Bin in the library, selling used and collectible books to raise funds for projects.

“The Friends of Fairport Public Library are the backbone to our library,” said Karrie Bordeau, Friends liaison. “The more I work with them, the more I’m learning how to give back to our community, promote literacy and have a lifelong passion for the library.”