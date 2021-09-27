Summer reading comes to a close at Mendon Library

COURTESY OF MENDON PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Tails and Tales summer reading program at Mendon Public Library encouraged the community to read, create and share new experiences.

The library held most of its programs outside and around town due to COVID concerns. With help from the town, village, local leaders and area businesses, participants were able to share books and get to know their community a bit better, while having fun in the process.

Of the 86 kids who turned in reading logs, over 1,600 books were read by those who counted books and more than 18,000 minutes of reading were achieved by those counting minutes. Children completing the reading logs received a clip-on book light. Milo Kittleson won Genesee Country Museum passes, Annabelle Fitpatrick won Seneca Park Zoo passes, Chase Parkes received Rochester Museum & Science Center passes, Abby Flagg won a reading T-shirt and Emily Wells took home KEVA color bricks.

Sixteen teens read more than 56 books, submitting book reviews for books read. Austin Coyle, Rachael Garvey, Grace Martin and Wyatt Wieboldt won $25 Visa gift cards. Teen volunteers included Kailey Annessi, Jocelyn Berthin, Robert Brown, Nate Conner, Nino D’Anna, Grace DeClerck, Abby Garvey, Rachael Garvey, Ella Heminway, Paul Iacobucci, Eva Jackson, Kathryn McRae and Landon Somoskca.

Mary Courtney won a $50 gift card to Honeoye Falls Market Place/Mendon Meadows Market Place for the adult book review drawing. Lynn Albright won the Summer Fun Pack prize. Adult volunteers included Connie Corsica, Robin Long, Mary Anne Magee, Cathy Rawlins, Judy Plum and Nancy Yohannes.

Nearly 1,000 people attend a summer reading event at venues such as Harry Allen Park, Rotary Park, 20 Deep Winery, EquiCenter, Lazy Acres Alpaca Farm and Wild Wings. Guest readers included state Sen. Samra Brouk, D-55th District; Assembly Member Marjorie Byrnes, R-133rd District; principals Allison Cimmerer and Jeanine Lupisella; Friends President Nancy Holtby; fire Chief David Hood; fire person Sierra Marchese; Village Supervisor Rick Milne; Town Supervisor John Moffitt; and Deric and Amy West.

Next summer’s program theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” focused on oceanography.