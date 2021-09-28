Fall Book Sale returning to Webster Library

COURTESY OF WEBSTER PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Friends of the Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, will host its Fall Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16.

Books will be priced at $1 for hardcovers and 50 cents for paperbacks. Shoppers can fill a bag for $5 on Friday and Saturday. In addition to the usual book basket raffle, there will be two drawings for a handmade quilt or an Apple Watch. Raffle tickets are $5.

Credit cards are accepted. All proceeds will be used to support library initiatives. Masks are recommended.