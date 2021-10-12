Greece Library Friends announces Fall Book Sale

COURTESY OF GREECE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Friends of Greece Public Library, 2 Vince Tofany Blvd., will sponsor its Fall Book Sale on Oct. 21-23.

The sale will run from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Welsh Room. A $4 bag sale is slated for Saturday.

Selections include general fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, mystery, adventure and romance. Shoppers are asked to wear a mask and bring their own bags.