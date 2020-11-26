‘The Nutcracker’ streaming through Dec. 24

Rochester City Ballet is streaming its annual performance of “The Nutcracker” through Dec. 24.

Recorded in 2018, the show features a company of 17 professional dancers supported by a group of over 100 local children.

Tchaikovsky’s two-act ballet invites the audience to revel in the festive cheer of the party scene, delight in the magical growing Christmas tree, cheer as the Nutcracker Prince defeats the Mouse King and savor the Land of Sweets.

Visit rochestercityballet.org for tickets.