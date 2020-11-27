‘Virtual DANSCORE’ streaming through Dec. 26

The College at Brockport Department of Dance is streaming this year’s “Virtual DANSCORE” through Dec. 26 to highlight five pieces involving faculty members.

Highlights include Jim Hansen's "Fault Lines," a new work from Tammy Carrasco, "Momentary Landing," choreographed by guest artist Janessa Clark, but featuring a performance by Brockport associate professor Stevie Oakes, "Dundun Fare" by Jenise Akilah Anthony, and "Hill Sky," conceived and created by Mariah Maloney.

Given the parameters the pandemic set on teaching and performing dance, Maloney took to the outdoors. She had 10 dancers engage in an improvisational practice as they responded to their natural environment. They would follow prompts such as “run along the shadows on the grass like a serpentine.” They explored the texture of the trees, light and shadows cast on the hill, and explored what it felt like to free fall and run down a hill.

"Dundun Fare" is another expression of how Anthony explores the African Diaspora in her work. She set the work against the traditional music of "Dundunba," as played by the Griot Drum Ensemble. Anthony's dances are a way for her to "prioritize cultural exchange and passionately focus much of [her] work on providing equitable, inclusive spaces for the community to engage in shared cultural experiences through movement."

Patrons must register at fineartstix.brockport.edu to receive the link for the free performance. Donations are accepted at the ticketing site. Call 585-395-2787 for information.