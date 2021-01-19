Churchville-Chili dancers reach out to younger students

Every year, students at Churchville Elementary School look forward to learning holiday dance routines from visiting “big kids” from the high school. In a year of social distancing, Churchville-Chili Senior High School dance instructor Janelle Hernandez and her Dance II and Dance Excel classes had to come up with new ways to connect with the little ones.

They created several instructional dance videos: one for third and fourth graders, and another targeted to kindergarteners through second grade. Each features easy-to-follow dance steps, holiday music and the dancers’ memories of their own time in elementary school.

Physical education teachers at CES, Chestnut Ridge and Fairbanks Road elementary schools shared the videos and enjoyed dancing with their students.

Hernandez set up a live session for her dancers to interact in real-time with CES first graders. The Zoom session gave the younger students a chance to meet a few of their high school mentors and ask questions. Many are looking forward to being able to choose dance for a PE credit or as an elective when they get to high school.