Rochester City Ballet closing out winter series

Rochester City Ballet is ending its Winter Digital Series with “Green Eggs and Ham” and “Follow the Rose” on March 12-21.

Filmed in February 2017 at Nazareth College Arts Center, RCB’s performance brings the Dr. Seuss book to life on stage.

“Green Eggs and Ham,” and its tale of Sam-I-Am’s attempts to convince the narrator to eat the unusual meal, was choreographed by former RCB artistic director David Palmer and conceptualized with Stephanie Walz.

Set to Robert Kapilow’s 1992 orchestration of the same name, “Green Eggs and Ham” features classically inspired and neo-classical ballet technique, as well as American Sign Language.

Purchase of the digital stream includes “Follow the Rose,” a work choreographed by Palmer and Yanis Pikieris, set to music composed by Dvorak and Brahms. This piece features pantomime and bright colors, as well as an oversized balloon rose created by Airigami and other inflated elements.

Visit rochestercityballet.vhx.tv for tickets.