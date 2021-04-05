Brockport dancers, choreographers create virtual concert

Students in the College at Brockport Department of Dance negotiated the pandemic and their artistic inspirations while preparing “Virtual DANCE/Strasser,” which premiers at 7:30 p.m. April 24 and will stream on-demand through May 22.

As co-artistic directors, associate professor Mariah Maloney and music director Greg Woodsbie curated a program of works created by undergraduate and graduate dance students. “Virtual DANCE/Strasser” brings forward 13 dances “where students’ inspiration and growth is palpable as they demonstrate a keen eye and increasing expertise in the medium of film.”

Carey Barnette’s “‘Be a Lady They Said’ looks at what it means to be a ‘lady’ in a society that gives contradicting standards.”

Megan Deshotel shares a work that started before COVID and evolved into a dance film, “Ensemble,” that “comment[s] on specific body parts and the body's interaction with an ensemble of shoes.”

Kaitlin Hill’s “Touch” relates to the pandemic, a time where many are lacking physical comfort and touch. Hill explores the way the relationship between positive and negative touch has been heightened, and asks, “how does the body navigate between desiring touch one moment and fearing it the next?”

Kelsey Scalzo leads the audience on an “exploration into the ways one dancer can become many” in “With All My Friends.”

“We hope [audience members] might use this as an excuse to create an evening for [themselves], an artistic date,” Maloney and Woodsbie said. “Put it on the calendar, eat a lovely meal, get a beverage — maybe dress up! — and enjoy the talents and stories of these young artists.”

Though the event is free, patrons must register at fineartstix.brockport.edu to receive the link. Donations will be accepted at the ticketing site. Call 585-395-2787 for information.