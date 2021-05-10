Rochester City Ballet returning to in-person shows

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER CITY BALLET

This Memorial Day weekend, Rochester City Ballet will return to in-person performances with a fully produced staging of artistic director Robert Gardner's “A Midsummer Night's Dream.”

The company dancers, along with students from the Timothy M. Draper Center for Dance Education, will present this free, family-friendly adaptation of the Shakespearean classic at 6 p.m. May 28-30 and 2 p.m. May 29-30 at the Highland Bowl in Highland Park, 1137 South Ave., Rochester.

A health screening and masks are required. Visit rochestercityballet.org for tickets.