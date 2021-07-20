Rochester City Ballet to hold annual Soirée

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER CITY BALLET

Rochester City Ballet will hold its annual Soirée with the theme “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 4 at The Lake House on Canandaigua, 770 S. Main St.

This year’s event will transport guests into an enchanted evening with dinner and a performance by company dancers, followed by dancing and live music by Shine. Silent and live auctions will feature an array of items and experiences.

The gala is RCB’s largest annual fundraising event. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit rochestercityballet.org for tickets and information.