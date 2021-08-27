Square dancing returns to western New York

COURTESY OF SQUARE DANCING ROCHESTER

The Western New York Federation of Square and Round Dancers Inc. recently hosted its DORish Dance and buffet dinner in the open air pavilion at Barnard Restaurant & Party House.  

The Western New York Federation of Square and Round Dancers consists of 20 square and round dance clubs, many of which offer beginning dance lessons.

This summer picnic dance replaced the annual Dance-O-Rama that was canceled in May 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.  

More than 90 dancers braved the heat and humidity for the all-day event. There were at least nine squares of dancers during the mainstream sessions. For some, it was the first time they danced in-person in over a year.  

The event featured square dance callers Ron Brown, Mike Callahan, Dave Eno and Jim Gotta; cuers Chuck Meyer and Eileen Webster; and a round dance workshop by Mark and Marlene Thone.  

Its geographic region is as far east as Syracuse, north to Fulton, west to Buffalo and south to Bath. Most clubs are restarting their dance schedules. Cloverleaf Squares in Chili and Cayuga Cut-Ups in Auburn are offering beginning square dance lessons in September. Copy Cats in Penfield and Silver Squares in Greece will start offering lessons in January.  

Visit squaredancingrochester.org for information.  