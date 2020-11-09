Wine magazine recognizes Agness Cellars

Agness Wine Cellars in Rochester received an 87 rating from Wine Spectator magazine for its 2018 Finger Lakes Semi-Dry Riesling.

The company is featured in the publication’s November 2020 edition. Wine Spectator noted the riesling was “direct, with pippin apples and limenotes” and “shows a flash of sweetness, but stays tangy and fresh overall.”

Agness Wine Cellars produced 1,057 cases of the 2018 wine. Bottles are being sold in wine shops and restaurants throughout the state.