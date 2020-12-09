ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

Monroe County Post

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

DEC. 10-23

“Holiday Show 2020”: through Dec. 23, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. This exhibition marks the 200th show for the gallery. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

DEC. 10-31

“The Nutcrackers”: through Dec. 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Canadian artist Sam Paonessa celebrates the holiday season with his traditional images of the nutcracker. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

DEC. 11-31

“A Golden Girls Christmas Carol”: Dec. 11-31, OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton. Celebrity ghosts lead Sophia through her past, present and future in an attempt to fill her with Christmas spirit and get her to the Miami Community Center's Christmas Pageant. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 11-19, and Dec. 29-30; 2 p.m. on Sundays, Dec. 12-20; and 9 p.m. Dec. 31.

DEC. 12

Girl Scout Holiday Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12, United Methodist Church of Clyde, 84 Sodus St., Clyde. For information: 315-923-3491.

Holiday Food, Mittens and Toy Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 3736 St. Paul Blvd., Irondequoit. Drop off items for the Rochester Family Mission, Irondequoit Community Cupboard, Community Food Cupboard of Rochester and Mitten Tree. For information: 585-342-9522.

Holiday Marketplace: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12, Casa Larga Vineyards, 2287 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. Shop from local vendors and dine from food trucks parked on-site. Sample flights and glasses of wine available in the wine shop. Visit casalarga.com for information.

Lyell Area Christmas Tree-Lighting: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Rochester Fire Department Engine 5, 450 Lyell Ave., Rochester. Hosted by the Little Italy Association. The event will feature Christmas music, pizza, Italian cookies and hot cocoa, plus visits with Santa, Mrs. Claus and firefighters.

DEC. 14

Irondequoit Planning Board: 7 p.m. Dec. 14 via Facebook and Channel 1303. Visit irondequoit.org for information.

DEC. 15

Board of Education: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Fairport High School, 1 Dave Paddock Way, Fairport.

DEC. 16

Holiday Party 2020: 3 p.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom. Hosted by the Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce. Free. Visit fairportperintonchamber.org to register.

Save with Solar: 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom. Pittsford residents can learn about the solar program offered by Monroe Community Power. Visit monroecommunitypower.com for information.

DEC. 17

ALD Demo Center: 10 a.m. Dec. 17 via Zoom. Hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter Technology Team. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

DEC. 19

Flu Shot Clinic: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 19, Genesee Valley Park, 131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Offered by MVP Health Care. No insurance required. Patients will register upon arrival. Free. Visit bit.ly/36DQP2l for information.