To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

DEC. 11-31

Hodinöhsö:ni’ Art Show: through Dec. 31. The virtual exhibit highlights works by 43 artists representing the six Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Nations. All works available for purchase. Free. Visit ganondagan.org for information.

DEC. 12

Guided hike: 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12. The three-hour hike will run from Valentown Hall to the Woodcliff Hotel and back. Call 585-234-8226 or visit victorhikingtrails.org to register.

DEC. 24

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24, Center Court at Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.