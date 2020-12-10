Library Notes

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Holiday Craft Sale: through Dec. 23. Select items available online for pick-up at the library.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Stories with Miss Krystina: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Program includes stories, songs and rhymes.

The First Chapter with Miss Krystina: 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Join Miss Krystina each week as she reads the beginning of a chapter book that we have at the library and learn about new books to add to your reading list.

Pajama Story Time with Miss Jenny: 7 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook Live.

Chair Yoga with Alison Gilbert: 11 a.m. on Thursdays.

Story Time with Miss Jenny: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook Live.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.