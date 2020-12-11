HLAA Rochester announces January programs

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter will host Erin Pickett and Suzanne Johnston for “Aural Rehabilitation/Speechreading: Improved Listening and Communication for Individuals with Hearing Loss” at noon Jan. 5 via Zoom.

Pickett will explore the benefits of aural rehabilitation, which uses technology to improve communication functioning. Johnston will define speechreading and explain how to acquire skill in using speakers’ facial expressions and body language to understand speech better.

Joseph Kozelsky will host Hearing Other People’s Experiences at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 for prospective, new or experienced hearing aid users to share their journeys and questions. The HLAA-Rochester Technology Team will provide a virtual ALD Demo Center at 10 a.m. Jan. 21.

All programs are free and offer closed-captioning. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.