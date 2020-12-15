Library Notes

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Storytime with a Special Guest: 10 a.m. Dec. 17. For all ages.

Chili Chapters for Teens: 3 p.m. Dec. 17. For ages 13-18. Miss Valerie will read the first chapter of a book that is available on our Libby/Overdrive.

Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. Dec. 17, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave.

Teen Friends: 6 p.m. Dec. 22 via Zoom. For ages 13-21. Join our group to have a positive impact on the teen book collection and programming. Registration required.

Minecraft Online: 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Our Minecraft and Minecraft PE servers are open every second and fourth Wednesday. To play, send a message through Facebook or catherine.kyle@libraryweb.org for the IP address.

Library closed: Dec. 24-25. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Dec. 26.

Ongoing

Registration open for Teen Subscription Boxes: For ages 13-18. Each box comes with a book, snacks and other surprises. Registration required. Free.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Friends BOGO Sale: Buy a higher-priced book, and get one of equal or lower value for free. Applies to all bookstore and atrium sales for December during regular library hours.

Friday Fun with Mary Jo: 10:15 a.m. Dec. 18 via Facebook.

NASA Solar System Ambassadors Presentation: 8 p.m. Dec. 20 via YouTube. Join Mark Guillette as he explores the excitement and mystery of our solar system.

Library closed: Dec. 24-26, Jan. 1. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Dec. 28 and Jan. 2.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: All of Miss Hannah’s rhyming songs are available on YouTube (bit.ly/30RWfU9).

Community donations: The library is accepting donations on behalf of the Gates Chili Chamber Supports the Community for the Holiday program for Linda’s Cupboard at Hope Hall and the Pirate Toy Fund. Visit gcchamber.com for information.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at (585) 247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

StoryWalk: New stories every few months.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens & Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Among Us: 4 p.m. Dec. 17. There is one librarian “Among Us.” The room code will be posted on Facebook at this time to join. Visit twitch.tv/hiltoniangames to monitor the Twitch stream.

Adult Craft: 6 p.m. Dec. 17. Pick up a take-home craft kit to make a wood tile ornament. Zoom tutorial available. Craft events held on the third Thursdays of the month. Registration required.

