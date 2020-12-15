Library Notes

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Zumba Fitness: 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 17 via Zoom. For ages 12 and older. Registration required.

Draw a Cardinal: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 via Zoom. Learn how to draw a cardinal perched on a tree branch using lines, shapes and angles. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Science Saturday: Dec. 19. For grades K-5. Registration required.

Library closed: Dec. 24-26.

Ongoing

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.