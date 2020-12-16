Library Notes

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Daniel Jones Tech on Demand: Tech courses available for library patrons via the library website.

Peer Tutoring Program: For ages 1-12. Rochester Peer Tutoring is taking applications for students and tutors for a new volunteer program. Visit hbrightonlibrary.org/teen-education for information.

Take-and-Make Projects: For grades 4-12. Pick up this month’s supplies and instructions at the Curbside Pickup Table or Teen Center.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.