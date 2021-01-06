Library Notes

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. Jan. 7 via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Adult Painting Night: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 via Zoom. For ages 18 and older. Join us for a guided acrylic painting class. Supplies listed in the events calendar. Registration required.

Minecraft Online: 4 p.m. Jan. 13. Our Minecraft and Minecraft PE servers are open every second and fourth Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. To play, send a message through Facebook or email catherine.kyle@libraryweb.org for the IP address.

Creative Writing Club: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Join our interactive group focused on nurturing one another’s creative writing efforts. Instructional content offered in each session, but the main focus is on hearing and critiquing each other’s writing products. Registration required.

Ongoing

Contactless curbside pickup: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Call or go online to request items.

Registration open for Teen Subscription Boxes: For ages 13-18. Each box comes with a book, snacks and other surprises. Registration required. Free.

Visit chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Baby Story Time: All of Miss Hannah’s rhyming songs are available on YouTube (bit.ly/30RWfU9).

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at (585) 247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

StoryWalk: New stories every few months.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens & Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Fairy Tale Friday: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Sing along with Mary Jo and listen to stories.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Among Us: 4 p.m. Jan. 7, 14. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Media Literacy: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 9 via Zoom. Miranda Stefano, librarian and information specialist, will discuss media literacy and all it encompasses, including our interactions with it and biases that exist. Registration required.

Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11, 13 via Facebook.

Teens Write: 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Use Discord to discuss your writing and work on prompts. Email matthew.hoople@libraryweb.org to participate.

Defeating your Debt: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 via Zoom. Presented by Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Rochester. Covering strategies for negotiating interest rates, negotiating settlements and developing repayment plans, this class empowers consumers to take charge of their debt and work toward a debt-free lifestyle. Registration required.

Reading Challenge Wrap Up Party: 2 p.m. Jan. 15 via Zoom. If you participated in the 2020 reading challenge, you can share your favorite recommendations of the year and have the chance to win a prize. Registration required.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.